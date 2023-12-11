Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy leads the nominations for the 2024 AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Awards with 12 nods, closely followed by horror Talk To Me with 11 nominations.

The New Boy is up for best film, actress for Cate Blanchett and actor for newcomer Aswan Reid while Australian Indigenous filmmaker Thornton is nominated for best director, screenplay and cinematography.

The film is set in 1940s Australia and stars Blanchett (who also serves as a producer) as a nun who takes in a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy. It premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes, opened Sydney Film Festival in June and won the top prize at Poland’s Camerimage last month.

Talk To Me, the feature debut of Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, is also nominated for best film as well as lead actress for Sophie Wilde, supporting actor for Zoe Terakes, and best director for the Philippou brothers. The film, which played Sundance and Berlin, has taken $92m worldwide and became A24’s highest grossing horror release at the North American box office.

Noora Niasari’s Shayda has nine nominations including best film, actress for Zar Amir Ebrahimi and actor for Osamah Sami as well as nods in the director and screenplay categories. Niasari’s feature debut, which premiered at Sundance and is executive produced by Blanchett, is Australia’s Oscars entry.

Goran Stolevski’s gay romance Of An Age has five nominations, including best film and two best actor nominations for leads Elias Anton and Thom Green.

The best film category is rounded out by Jub Clerc’s Sweet As and Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel.

The 2024 AACTA Awards ceremony also recognises TV and online productions, and will be held on February 10 as part of the AACTA Festival, which runs from February 8-11 at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

AACTA 2024 film nominations

Best Film

Of An Age

Shayda

Sweet As

Talk to Me

The New Boy

The Royal Hotel

Best Direction in Film

Of An Age – Goran Stolevski

Shayda – Noora Niasari

Sweet As – Jub Clerc

Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green

Best Lead Actress in Film

Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda

Shantae Barnes-Cowan – Sweet As

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

Julia Garner – The Royal Hotel

Sarah Snook – Run Rabbit Run

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

Best Lead Actor in Film

Elias Anton – Of An Age

Simon Baker – Limbo

Thom Green – Of An Age

Phoenix Raei – The Rooster

Aswan Reid – The New Boy

Osamah Sami – Shayda

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alex Jensen – Talk to Me

Deborah Mailman – The New Boy

Tasma Walton – Sweet As

Mia Wasikowska – Blueback

Ursula Yovich – The Royal Hotel

Selina Zahednia – Shayda

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Mojean Aria – Shayda

Eric Bana – Blueback

Wayne Blair – The New Boy

Rob Collins – Limbo

Zoe Terakes – Talk to Me

Hugo Weaving – The Rooster

Best Indie Film

A Savage Christmas

Limbo

Monolith

Streets of Colour

The Rooster

The Survival of Kindness

Best Screenplay in Film

Of An Age – Goran Stolevski

Shayda – Noora Niasari

Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green, Oscar Redding

Best Cinematography in Film

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Carl Allison

Shayda – Sherwin Akbarzadeh

Sweet As – Katie Milwright

Talk to Me – Aaron McLisky

The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

Best Editing in Film

Carmen – Dany Cooper

Scarygirl – Michelle McGilvray, Matt Villa, Courtney Teixera

Sweet As – Katie Flaxman

Talk to Me – Geoff Lamb

The New Boy – Nick Meyers

Best Original Score in Film

Blueback – Nigel Westlake

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Dmitri Golovko

Suka – Me-Lee Hay

Talk to Me – Cornel Wilczek

The Big Dog – Sam Weiss

Best Production Design in Film

Carmen – Steven Jones-Evans

Scarygirl – Nathan Jurevicius

The New Boy – Amy Baker

The Portable Door – Matthew Putland

True Spirit – Michelle McGahey, Bill Booth, Gillian Butler

Best Costume Design in Film

Blueback – Lien See Leong

Carmen – Emily Seresin

Seriously Red – Tim Chappel

The New Boy – Heather Wallace

The Rooster – Ellen Stanistreet

Best Sound in Film

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Benni Knop

Scarygirl – Stuart Morton, Cameron Grant

Seriously Red – Sam Hayward, Angus Robertson, Guntis Sic, Danielle Wiessner

Talk to Me – Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele

Three Chords and the Truth – Anthony Marsh

Best Casting in Film

Run Rabbit Run – Allison Meadows, Keziah Morgan

Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

Sweet As – Jane Norris

The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh

The Royal Hotel – Kirsty McGregor