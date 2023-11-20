Warwick Thornton was awarded the Golden Frog at Poland’s Camerimage International Film Festival on Saturday (November 18) for drama The New Boy.

The Australian Indigenous filmmaker received the festival’s top prize at a ceremony in the Polish town of Torun, where the director was recognised for his role as cinematographer on the film. Accepting the award, Thornton paid tribute to his fellow filmmakers and said: “I’ve had tears in my eyes the whole week and it’s not because of the alcohol or the cold weather. It’s the love of cinematography, and I truly didn’t realise that I will forever be a student. And that is the most beautiful thing about what we do. We will always be students of this craft and this art, so thank you.”

The New Boy is set in 1940s Australia and stars Cate Blanchett (who also serves as a producer) as a nun who takes in a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy, played by newcomer Aswan Reid. It premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and opened Sydney Film Festival in June.

The Silver Frog went to US cinematographer Ed Lachman for his work on Pablo Larraín’s El Conde, a high-concept Netflix drama featuring Augusto Pinochet as an ageing vampire that debuted at Venice. Lachman previously won the Golden Frog in 2015 for Todd Haynes’ Carol.

Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan won the Bronze Frog for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which also scooped the festival’s audience award. Ryan has been feted several times by Camerimage, having previously won the Bronze Frog in 2011 for Wuthering Heights; the audience award for The Favourite in 2018; and the Golden Frog and audience award for C’mon C’mon in 2021.

The Fipresci Award went to Polish cinematographer Lukasz Zal for Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which won the Fipresci prize when it premiered in Competition at Cannes. Zal previously won the Golden Frog in 2013 with Ida.

The Golden Frog for best documentary feature was won by Mexico-based cinematographer Ernesto Pardo for Tatiana Huezo’s The Echo, which previously won the Berlinale Documentary Award.

The 31st edition of Camerimage took place from November 11-18 and also honoured Peter Dinklage with the Festival Director’s Award for an Actor. The Game Of Thrones star introduced the festival’s closing night film, Rebeca Miller’s She Came to Me, in which he also stars.

Further honorary prizes went to Krzysztof Zanussi, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for a director, and the Brothers Quay, given the award for directors with unique visual sensitivity. The cinematographer/director duo award went to Peter Zeitlinger Werner Herzog, while Jenny Beavan received a special award for achievements in costume design and Floria Sigismondi was honoured with an award for directing achievements in music videos.

Camerimage 2023 winners

Golden Frog

The New Boy

cin. Warwick Thornton

dir. Warwick Thornton

Silver Frog

El Conde

cin. Ed Lachman

dir. Pablo Larraín

Bronze Frog

Poor Things

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Fipresci Award

The Zone of Interest

cin. Łukasz Żal

dir. Jonathan Glazer

Best Polish Film

Doppelgänger. The Double

cin. Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

dir. Jan Holoubek

Audience Award

Poor Things

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Feature Documentary - Golden Frog

The Echo

cin. Ernesto Pardo

dir. Tatiana Huezo

Best Short Documentary - Golden Frog

Oasis

cin. Myriam Payette

dir. Justine Martin

Best Director’s Debut

Inshallah a Boy

cin. Kanamé Onoyama

dir. Amjad Al-Rasheed

Best Cinematographer’s Debut

A Song Sung Blue

cin. Jiayue Hao

dir. Zihan Geng

TV Series: Best Episode

The Offer – A Seat at the Table

cin. Salvatore Totino

dir. Dexter Fletcher

Best Music Video

Son Lux “Undertow”

cin. Drew Bienemann

dir. Alex Cook

Film and Art School Etudes Competition

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole

Cremation, Or The Quarantine Hotel

cin. Wen Lau

dir. Ning Qian

school: National Taiwan University of Arts (NTUA)

Silver Tadpole

Plastic Touch

cin. Celia Morales

dir. Aitana Ahrens

school: The Madrid Film School (ECAM)

Bronze Tadpole

Poor Boy Long Way from Home

cin. Tuur Oosterlinck

dir. Jonas Hollevoet

school: Sint-Lucas School of Arts, Brussel (LUCA)