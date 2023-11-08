Warner Bros Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav said on Wednesday he remained hopeful the SAG-AFTRA strike would end soon and said the Hollywood companies’ final offer has met “virtually all” of the union’s demands.

Speaking on a Q3 earnings call, Zaslav got straight to the point when he addressed the strike at the start of his comments.

“We are hopeful we will reach a resolution on the SAG-AFTRA strike soon. We made a last and final offer which met virtually all of the union’s goals and includes the highest wage increase in 40 years,” he said.

“I believe it provides for a positive outcome for all involved. We recognise that we need our creative partners to feel valued and rewarded and look forward to both sides getting back to the business of telling great stories.”

Zaslav continued, “As the strikes underscored, these are challenging times. Our industry is facing accelerated disruption, and a rapidly changing marketplace and to succeed long-term we must be flexible and adaptable and have a strong arsenal of assets that will enable us to maintain momentum amidst ever-evolving consumer behaviour.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has entered its 118th day. On Tuesday it emerged both sides were getting closer to mutually acceptable language on AI protections for a new three-year TV and theatrical contract.

Talks between the union and Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television producers are expected to continue today.