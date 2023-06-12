UK-based sales agency WestEnd Films has boarded Las Dos Fridas, the new animated feature from UK producers Lupus Films.

WestEnd will sell the film under its WeLove label, launched to promote female talent and bring female-driven content of all genres to audiences.

Currently in development, Las Dos Fridas will be written and directed by UK filmmaker Paloma Baeza, who is of Mexican heritage. Inspired by the visual style of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the film will depict the key moments which changed Kahlo’s life, from the motor accident that permanently disabled her and led her to paint; to her love affairs with life partner Diego Rivera, and photographer Nickolas Muray.

Lupus Films co-founders Camilla Deakin and Ruth Fielding will produce the title, and will reunite with art director Sharon Liu, with whom they worked on 2019 short The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

The film has been developed with the assistance of the BFI.

“We have long admired Lupus Films’ imaginative and moving adult animations,” said Maya Amsellem, co-founder of WestEnd Films. “Paloma is a real talent and together they are the perfect team to paint a picture of this inspirational icon of female creativity, the film will be as raw and honest as Frida’s own biographical paintings.”

“Like us, WestEnd are a female-owned and -led company and their reputation of working with female talent across an incredibly diverse set of feature films speaks for itself,” said Deakin.

This week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival has a spotlight on Mexico.

Deakin and Fielding will also attend the festival for the world premiere of Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry’s Kensuke’s Kingdom, produced by Lupus, on Monday, June 12.