Jason Bourne is up for grabs with Skydance, Netflix and Apple reportedly circling the spy property.

WME represents the late author Robert Ludlum’s estate and is shopping the rights after they left Universal, which in theory may also make bids.

The last film in the series that generated more than $1.6bn at the global box office over five instalments was Jason Bourne in 2016, directed by Paul Greengrass.

Matt Damon starred in the title role of The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and Jason Bourne.

Greengrass directed all but two of the franchise. Doug Liman helmed the first film and Tony Gilroy took the reins on The Bourne Legacy.

The Hollywood Reporter was first with the news on Thursday