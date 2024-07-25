Civil War filmmaker Alex Garland and WME Independent co-head Alex Walton are among the industry stalwarts taking part in the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) industry programme, with most events running August 16-18.

The festival’s keynote address will be given by Garland alongside DNA Films producer and EIFF chair Andrew Macdonald, on August 18. Garland and Macdonald have recently worked together on Men and Civil War.

Key events include a ‘stand up to the screen’ panel on August 17, involving filmmakers who have transitioned form live performance to screen. WME’s Walton will be joined on the panel by producer Afolabi Kuti and filmmakers from the programme selection.

A case study of Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper, following the project’s development to distribution, will feature Regan alongside BBC Film director Eva Yates and Picturehouse Entertainment acquisitions manager Julia Trawinska, on August 16.

There’s also an in-conversation event with Vortex filmmaker Gaspar Noe discussing his work (August 17); a panel in partnership with the Scottish Documentary Institute examining independent documentary exhibition and distribution, featuring Doc Society’s Luke Moody and Dogwoof’s Tom Howson (August 18); and an event honouring the life and work of former EIFF director Lynda Myles, as she is presented with the Bafta Scotland outstanding contribution to film award (August 19).

A raft of networking opportunities include brunches take place at the Summerhall Library Gallery, drinks at the Cameo Cinema bar, a film quiz plus the return of EIFF’s beloved ceilidh.