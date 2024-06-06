The world premiere of Ant Timpson’s Bookworm starring Elijah Wood will open the 28th edition of Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal running July 18-August 4.

Wood reunites with his Come To Daddy director on the story of a has-been illusionist who reunites with the 11-year-old daughter he has never met, a voracious reader who dreams of proving the existence of a mythological beast. Nell Fisher from Evil Dead Rise also stars.

Second wave selections include the world premiere of The Beast Within starring Kit Harington from Game Of Thrones. Documentary filmmaker Alexander J. Farrel’s narrative feature debut tells of a young girl in rural England who learns that her father is a werewolf. The cast includes Caoilinn Springall, Ashleigh Cummings, and James Cosmo.

The line-up includes world premieres of Isaac Ezban’s dystopian thriller Párvulos, and Kenji Nakamura’s Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom In The Rain.

Set to receive its international premiere in Montreal is recent Cannes out of competition selection The Count Of Monte-Cristo from Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte.

First wave highlights include world premieres of Jayro Bustamante’s Rita and the Adams Family’s Hell Hole. The full line-up will be announced on July 3.