On the eve of Sundance and Berlin, XYZ Films has hired former STX, Studiocanal and Wanda executive Celine Lin as SVP of international sales and distribution.

Lin will spearhead distribution and licensing strategy across the APAC region and select European markets. She will report to XYZ president of international sales and distribution Tatyana Joffe.

Lin most recently served as SVP of international sales at STX Entertainment in London. Prior to that she held senior executive posts at Studiocanal in Paris and Wanda in Beijing. She began her career managing international sales for Coproduction Office.

Joffe said, “We are thrilled for Celine to join our international distribution team. She has developed licensing strategies for diverse libraries of content, has been an executive for companies on three continents, and has a reputation for being a bridge-builder and cutting-edge dealmaker.

”Her relationships and experience will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen and grow our distribution business across the globe.”

Lin added, “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team at XYZ Films, a company that I have long admired for their forward-thinking approach, impeccable taste, and curated slate that features a wealth of incredibly talented filmmakers from across the world. I look forward to contributing to the company’s global development and bringing future world-class projects to the market.”

Current titles from XYZ Films include upcoming Sundance world premieres Skywalkers: A Love Story, Krazy House, and Never Look Away, as well as Atom Egoyan’s TIFF selection Seven Veils starring Amanda Seyfried, and Ash starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus.