Yellow Veil Pictures has boarded worldwide sales for Cannes on Elric Kane’s feature The Dead Thing, which it was announced on Thursday will premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in July.

Described as a contemporary haunted romance and urban legend for the internet dating app era, the film follows a young woman who, lost in a string of meaningless hook-ups, falls in love with a sensitive and charismatic man harbouring a dark secret that turns their affair into a twisted obsession.

Kane co-wrote the script with Webb Wilcoxen (The Frontier)

The Dead Thing stars Blu Hunt (Sherlock & Daughter, The New Mutants), Ben Smith-Petersen (Mad Max: Fury Road), John Karna (Scream television series, Lady Bird) and Katherine Hughes (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl).

Monte Yazzie and Matt Mercer (Bliss, Contracted) produced with Rebekah McKendry (Glorious) on board as executive producer.

Kane makes his feature directorial debut on the feature and hosts The Colors of Dark and Pure Cinema podcasts.

Yellow Veil Pictures said: “We were early fans of Elric’s advocacies for independent genre cinema with his podcasts, and working with him to support and push his truly original vision has been delightful. We can’t be more excited to premiere the movie this summer in front of genre fans.”

Yellow Veil’s Cannes sales slate includes Carl Fry and Maxwell Nalevansky’s stoner comedy Rats!