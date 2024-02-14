Yellow Veil Pictures is kicking off EFM sales on the Shudder Original Film Hell Hole, the latest feature from the Adams Family filmmakers behind Hellbender and Where The Devil Roams.

John Adams and Toby Poser co-directed, co-wrote with Lulu Adams, and star in the feature, which is in post after wrapping production in Serbia.

Hell Hole takes place in Serbia’s Rtanj mountain valley as an American-led fracking crew uncovers a living French soldier frozen in time from a Napoleonic campaign.

When a parasitic monster springs from the soldier’s body it wreaks havoc among the terrified crew looking for a new host to inhabit.

The Yellow Veil sales team will share first footage to buyers in Berlin this week.

Shudder’s involvement reunites it with Yellow Veil, which has acted as the festival agent for Shudder’s When Evil Lurks, V/H/S/85, Suitable Flesh, and Stopmotion, among others.

The Adams Family first partnered with Yellow Veil on 2021 witchcraft horror Hellbender, which Shudder acquired ahead of its world premiere at Fantasia in Montreal.

Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick launched Yellow Veil at 2018 Fantasia with sales on Luz, the horror thriller from Tilman Singer whose latest feature Cuckoo screens premieres in Berlinale Special on Friday.