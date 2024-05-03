Heading into Cannes Yellow Veil Pictures has boarded worldwide sales and will handle North American distribution on Carl Fry and Maxwell Nalevansky’s stoner comedy RATS!

Inspired by the DIY filmmaker scene that came out of Austin, Texas in the 1990s the feature centres on Raphael, who after being busted by an overzealous police officer becomes embroiled in the world of drug kingpins, ecoterrorists, mallrats, and proto-soundcloud rappers.

Set in 2007, RATS! Is set to a score of Epitaph Records bands like From First to Last, The Blood Brothers, and Thursday, as well as an original song by Ka5sh featuring Lil B The BasedGod. It premiered at Cucalorus Film Festival.

Fry and Nalevansky said, “RATS! is a midnight party film aiming to dissect the human experience of a bygone era. Our goal in making this film was to feel closer to our past and to rechannel our own adolescence through the often overlooked and mundane landscapes of a post 9-11 suburban south.”

Yellow Veil Pictures added, “RATS! is the absurdist stoner comedy that the independent film world has been craving, and anyone who has been lucky enough to experience one of its festival screenings thus far will be the first to tell you that.”

Danielle Evon Ploeger (Country Gold), Luke Wilcox, Darius R. Autry, and Khali Sykes star, with cameos from Neville Archambault (14 Cameras), Jacob Wysocki (Terri), John Ennis (Mr. Show).

Yellow Veil plans to release the film in the US later this year.