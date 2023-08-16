Hasbro has announced its entertainment division leadership team following the sale of eOne’s film and television business to Lionsgate.

Olivier Dumont will serve as president of Hasbro Entertainment covering film, television, animation, and digital media, with Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano on board as head of film and head of television, respectively.

Foreman and Marano focused on Hasbro IP in their time at eOne and will continue this work in their new expanded roles directly for Hasbro.

The company is actively developing and producing more than 30 projects based on priority brands such as Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Nerf, Play-Doh, Magic: The Gathering, Peppa Pig, and My Little Pony.

Upcoming titles include Transformers One directed by Josh Cooley and starring Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jon Hamm; a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series for Paramount+; and a broad slate of ongoing animated series, including Peppa Pig, Transformers: EarthSpark, Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes, and My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.

Dumont said he and his team looked forward to working with the industry’s finest talents “to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favorite brands like never before, while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience”.

Dumont most recently served as president of family brands for eOne and prior to that was CEO of Frog Box, MD of TV Loonland, and president of SIP Animation.

Foreman served as president of film production for eOne overseeing projects like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Marano was co-head of scripted development for eOne, overseeing development and strategy, primarily on Hasbro IP like Paramount+’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons and Netflix’s Power Rangers series. Before that he was SVP of drama programming and development at Fox Entertainment.