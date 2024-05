Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival was on the Croisette showcasing five Taiwanese feature films curated for the inaugural Golden Horse Goes To Cannes programme.

The selection comprises work-in-progress productions and includes many cast and crew who are previous winners and nominees of the festival’s Golden Horse Awards.

The event, a collaboration between Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, Marché du Film and BAMID, took place on May 16.

