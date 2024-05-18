Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival
The Golden Horse Awards was founded in 1962 to promote Taiwanese film production and recognise excellent Taiwanese films and outstanding filmmakers.
In pictures: Golden Horse Goes To Cannes event
The selection comprises work-in-progress productions and includes many cast and crew who are previous winners and nominees of the festival’s Golden Horse Awards.
Five Taiwanese films to tempt international buyers
Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival arrives on the Croisette with five Taiwanese features ready to tempt international buyers — together comprising the first Golden Horse Goes To Cannes selection