SEE NL
SEE NL is the gateway to the latest information on Dutch films and film makers.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://see-nl.com
- Promotion
“I didn’t want actors pretending to be soldiers” reveals ‘Do Not Hesitate’ director Shariff Korver
The title is part of Screen’s 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, and will be available to view on December 7.
- Promotion
FYC Screenings: Netherlands Oscar submission ‘Do Not Hesitate’
Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings focused on the international feature awards race.