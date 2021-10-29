Seville European Film Festival

The Seville European Film Festival is made up of various competitive sections for feature films, documentaries, short films and non-fiction cinema, as well as special screenings, tributes and retrospectives, with the aim of providing a complete view of contemporary European cinema. The festival also hosts the nominations ceremony for the European Film Academy Awards each year.

 

 

Contact info

Website:
http://festivalcinesevilla.eu/en