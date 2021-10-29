Seville European Film Festival
The Seville European Film Festival is made up of various competitive sections for feature films, documentaries, short films and non-fiction cinema, as well as special screenings, tributes and retrospectives, with the aim of providing a complete view of contemporary European cinema. The festival also hosts the nominations ceremony for the European Film Academy Awards each year.
Seville European Film Festival is the perfect gateway into Spain for filmmakers, international partners
Seville is also a vital platform for filmmakers to launch their films into Spain