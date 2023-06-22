Shanghai TV Festival

Since its inception in 1986, Shanghai TV Festival has adhered to its philosophy of professionalism, internationalism and benefiting the people, constantly innovating the festival mechanism, improving the service level and enhancing the brand influence. Now, having made itself one of the most important international TV exchange platforms in Asia, Shanghai TV Festival plays an active role in promoting the development of China’s TV culture and TV industry, facilitating Chinese and foreign TV culture exchanges, launching the “Shanghai Culture” brand and building Shanghai into a global film and TV creation centre.