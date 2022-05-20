Spain Film Commission
Spain Film Commission is a not-for profit association launched in 2001 which is leading the way when it comes to branding the country as a destination for film-making and audio-visual shoots, coordinating the efforts of Spain's extensive network of film commissions and film offices located across the country.
How Spain became a hotspot for local and international productions
Productions are drawn to Spain by its competitive tax incentives that vary between 30% and 50%.