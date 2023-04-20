StoryFutures
Run by Royal Holloway, University of London and the National Film & Television School (NFTS), StoryFutures is all about placing innovative storytelling at the heart of the next generation of immersive technologies and experiences.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.storyfutures.com/
- Promotion
How StoryFutures is helping to drive inclusive innovation in the metaverse
Inclusion and accessibility strategies are at the heart of the UK’s training and accelerator programmes for emerging technologies.
- Promotion
How StoryFutures is training the UK creative workforce to become highly skilled at virtual production
StoryFutures, is the National Centre for Immersive Storytelling, run by the NFTS and Royal Holloway, University of London