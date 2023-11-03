Studio Dome
Studio Dome allows film distribution companies, sales agents and production companies to create their own independent studio by vertically integrating all the necessary steps to release film and television content.
The company was developed by industry veteran Shaked Berenson who marketed, sold and released over 500 films and television series.
