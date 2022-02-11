Under the Milky Way
Under The Milky Way distributes and markets feature films on more than 50 VoD Platforms around the world including iTunes as a preferred aggregator since 2011. Fully operational in more than 120 territories, it serves all kinds of rights-holders (producers, distributors, sales agents) out of 13 regional offices in Europe, North America and Asia.
Under the Milky Way’s slate of digital Originals is going global
The aim is to showcase new filmmaking talent and move quickly and nimbly in the digital space.