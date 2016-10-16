'The Other End' triumphs in Rio

Felipe Sholl’s feature directorial debut earned top honours as the 18th edition of the Rio Film Festival concluded on Sunday night by honouring new voices of Brazilian cinema.

The Redentor awards were handed out at Espaco Cultural BNDS, where The Other End also received the best actress prize for Karine Teles, who stars in the unusual love story between a teenage boy and the female patient of his psychoanalyst mother.

The Other End explores the idea that love can be found in unexpected places with irony and lightness. Sholl dealt with a similar theme in Tá (2007), the winner of the Teddy award for best short film at Berlinale that centres on two young men who meet in a public bathroom.

A Woman And The Father, Cristiane Oliveira’s first feature, picked up three awards. Oliveira took the best director award, while the young newcomer Verónica Perrotta was named best supporting actress and cinematographer Heloisa Passos won the best photography prize – shared with Fernando Lockett for The Desert Of Super Dara.

There was a tie in the category of best actor between Nelson Xavier for Comeback and Julio Andrade, chosen for two films – Whirlpool and Under Pressure.

Whirlpool, Jose Luiz Villamarim’s debut in film, also took home the festival’s second-ranked award, the special jury prize, for its story of two friends who meet decades later to confront childhood demons.

LIST OF RIO WINNERS

Best Fiction Feature

The Other End, dir Felipe Sholl

Special Jury Prize

Whirlpool, dir José Luiz Villamarim

Best Director, Fiction

Cristiane Oliveira, A Woman And The Father

Best Actress

Karine Teles The Other End

Best Actor

Nelson Xavier (Comeback) and Julio Andrade (Whirlpool and Under Pressure)

Best Supporting Actress

Verónica Perrotta, A Woman And The Father

Best Supporting Actor

Stepan Nercessian, Under Pressure

Best Cinematography

Fernando Lockett (The Desert of Super Dara) and Heloisa Passos (A Woman and the Father)

Best Editing

Marcio Hashimoto, Era o Hotel Cambridge

Best Screenplay

Martha Nowill and Charly Braun, Russian Red

Best Documentary

Fight Of The Century, dir Sérgio Machado

Best Director, Documentary

Sérgio Oliveira (The Desert Of Super Dara)

Best Director, Documentary/ Honorable mention

Marcos Prado, Curumin

Best Short

The Parking Lot, dir William Biagioli

Best Short/ Honourable mention

Demonia – A Melodrama in Three Acts, dir Fernanda Chicollet and Cainan Baladez

NEW TRENDS PRIZES

Best Feature Film

Then I Died, dir Bia Lessa and Dany Roland

Best Short|

Don’t Promise Me Anything, dir Eva Randolph

Special Jury Prize

Fix Up, Look Sharp, dir Emílio Domingos

Honorable mention

Layla Kayã Sah for her performance in Janaína Overdrive, dir Mozart Freire

PUBLIC AUDIENCE AWARDS

Best Fiction Feature

Era o Hotel Cambridge, dir Eliane Caffé

Best Documentary

Divine Divas, dir Leandra Leal

Best Short

Demonia – A Melodrama in Three Acts, dir Fernanda Chicollet and Cainan Baladez

FIPRESCI AWARD

Best Latin American Film

Dark Skull, dir Kiro Russo, and Era o Hotel Cambridge, dir Eliane Caffé

FELIX Awards

Best Fiction Film

Rara, dir Pepa San Martin

Best Documentary

Divine Divas, dir Leandra Leal

Special Jury Prize

Love Snaps, dirs. Daniel Ribeiro and Rafael Lessa

Suzy Capó Felix Personality Of The Year Award

Lea T.