'The Other End' triumphs in Rio
Felipe Sholl’s feature directorial debut earned top honours as the 18th edition of the Rio Film Festival concluded on Sunday night by honouring new voices of Brazilian cinema.
The Redentor awards were handed out at Espaco Cultural BNDS, where The Other End also received the best actress prize for Karine Teles, who stars in the unusual love story between a teenage boy and the female patient of his psychoanalyst mother.
The Other End explores the idea that love can be found in unexpected places with irony and lightness. Sholl dealt with a similar theme in Tá (2007), the winner of the Teddy award for best short film at Berlinale that centres on two young men who meet in a public bathroom.
A Woman And The Father, Cristiane Oliveira’s first feature, picked up three awards. Oliveira took the best director award, while the young newcomer Verónica Perrotta was named best supporting actress and cinematographer Heloisa Passos won the best photography prize – shared with Fernando Lockett for The Desert Of Super Dara.
There was a tie in the category of best actor between Nelson Xavier for Comeback and Julio Andrade, chosen for two films – Whirlpool and Under Pressure.
Whirlpool, Jose Luiz Villamarim’s debut in film, also took home the festival’s second-ranked award, the special jury prize, for its story of two friends who meet decades later to confront childhood demons.
LIST OF RIO WINNERS
Best Fiction Feature
The Other End, dir Felipe Sholl
Special Jury Prize
Whirlpool, dir José Luiz Villamarim
Best Director, Fiction
Cristiane Oliveira, A Woman And The Father
Best Actress
Karine Teles The Other End
Best Actor
Nelson Xavier (Comeback) and Julio Andrade (Whirlpool and Under Pressure)
Best Supporting Actress
Verónica Perrotta, A Woman And The Father
Best Supporting Actor
Stepan Nercessian, Under Pressure
Best Cinematography
Fernando Lockett (The Desert of Super Dara) and Heloisa Passos (A Woman and the Father)
Best Editing
Marcio Hashimoto, Era o Hotel Cambridge
Best Screenplay
Martha Nowill and Charly Braun, Russian Red
Best Documentary
Fight Of The Century, dir Sérgio Machado
Best Director, Documentary
Sérgio Oliveira (The Desert Of Super Dara)
Best Director, Documentary/ Honorable mention
Marcos Prado, Curumin
Best Short
The Parking Lot, dir William Biagioli
Best Short/ Honourable mention
Demonia – A Melodrama in Three Acts, dir Fernanda Chicollet and Cainan Baladez
NEW TRENDS PRIZES
Best Feature Film
Then I Died, dir Bia Lessa and Dany Roland
Best Short|
Don’t Promise Me Anything, dir Eva Randolph
Special Jury Prize
Fix Up, Look Sharp, dir Emílio Domingos
Honorable mention
Layla Kayã Sah for her performance in Janaína Overdrive, dir Mozart Freire
PUBLIC AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Fiction Feature
Era o Hotel Cambridge, dir Eliane Caffé
Best Documentary
Divine Divas, dir Leandra Leal
Best Short
Demonia – A Melodrama in Three Acts, dir Fernanda Chicollet and Cainan Baladez
FIPRESCI AWARD
Best Latin American Film
Dark Skull, dir Kiro Russo, and Era o Hotel Cambridge, dir Eliane Caffé
FELIX Awards
Best Fiction Film
Rara, dir Pepa San Martin
Best Documentary
Divine Divas, dir Leandra Leal
Special Jury Prize
Love Snaps, dirs. Daniel Ribeiro and Rafael Lessa
Suzy Capó Felix Personality Of The Year Award
Lea T.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.