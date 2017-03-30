DreamWorks Animation, Cressida Cowell reunite on 'The Wizards Of Once'

How To Train Your Dragon author returns with new book series.

The studio has acquired rights to Cressida Cowell’s fantasy novel series The Wizards Of Once.

The action takes place in a world of magic where wizards and warriors collide in a thrilling and enchanting adventure with humour, action and heart.

The first instalment of the series will be released through Hodder Children’s Books in the UK, and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers in the US this autumn.

Cowell, who is an ambassador for the UK’s National Literacy Trust and the Reading Agency, and a founder patron of the Children’s Media Foundation, is best known for authoring and illustrating the 12-book series How To Train Your Dragon, which DreamWorks Animation adapted.

“Cressida is part of the DreamWorks family and with The Wizards Of Once she once again anchors a new franchise for us,” Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Feature Animation Group, said.

“The story is packed with the perfect elements to create a unique magical universe inhabited by adventurous, funny and memorable characters that will enthral generations to come. We are honoured to have another opportunity to partner with this amazingly creative author.”

Cowell added: “I am absolutely thrilled to be continuing my partnership with DreamWorks Animation. The artistry and technical wizardry of their creative team is simply unparalleled.



“DreamWorks Animation is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in animation, and they have the imagination, ambition and vision that every writer dreams of. I have been blown away by their ability to translate the spirit, heart, humour and adventure of my How To Train Your Dragon books to the screen, and I know that they will be able to do the same with The Wizards Of Once.”

DreamWorks Animation’s latest film, The Boss Baby, opens this weekend, followed by Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie starring Kevin Hart and Ed Helms on June 2.

These are the last films to be released by Twentieth Century Fox under the distribution deal that expires at the end of this year.