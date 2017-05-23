'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies aged 89

Actor passes away in Switzerland.

James Bond actor Roger Moore has died aged 89, after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by his official Twitter account.

The statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified with words alone.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered his greatest achievement.

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.

“Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.

“Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time and, in accordance with our father’s wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.

“Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.”

Career

Born in London, Moore worked as a model before signing a seven-year contract with film studio MGM in 1954. He later moved to Warner Bros before becoming a television star with roles including The Saint.

In 1973, he was approached for the James Bond role by producer Albert Broccoli.

His first appearance as the character was in 1973’s Live And Let Die. He went on to star in seven Bonds films and was the longest-serving actor in the franchise’s history, occupying the part for 12 years.

More recently, he made an appearance as himself in János Edelényi’s The Carer.