Sarajevo completes 2017 CineLink co-pro selection

Seven more titles join co-production market.

The Sarajevo Film Festival (Aug 11-18) has finalised its selection for the 2017 CineLink Co-Production Market.

Joining seven previously announced titles are seven more feature projects, all of which are from Eastern Europe.

They include the latest feature from Georgian filmmaker George Ovashvili, whose 2014 film Corn Island won a Crystal Globe in Karlovy Vary and was shortlisted for an Academy Award. His project, The Pass, is being co-directed by Afghani director Siddiq Barmak, whose 2003 feature Osama premiered at Cannes and won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

Also attending the market with projects are Slovenian filmmaker Damjan Kozole, who won best director at Karlovy Vary in 2016 with Nightlife, and Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov, whose debut feature Avé premiered at Cannes in 2011 and whose latest film Light Thereafter premiered in Rotterdam this year.

Selected titles

SNOW WHITE DIES AT THE END (Macedonia)

Writer and Director: Kristijan Risteski

Producer: Kristijan Risteski, Jovica Panovski

Production company: Vertigo Visual

THE USERS (Serbia)

Writer and Director: Ivan Ikić

Producer: Milan Stojanović

Production company: SENSE production

NIGHT (Romania)

Writer and Director: Gabriel Achim

Producer: Anca Puiu

Production company: Mandragora

HALF-SISTER (Slovenia)

Director: Damjan Kozole

Writers: Damjan Kozole, Urša Menart

Producer: Danijel Hočevar

Production company: Vertigo

THE PASS (Georgia, France)

Directors: Siddiq Barmak, George Ovashvili

Writers: Siddiq Barmak, Guram Odisharia

Producer: George Ovashvili

Production company: Wagonnet, Arizona Productions

THE GREAT TRAM ROBBERY (Serbia)

Director: Slobodan Šijan

Writers: Slobodan Šijan, Biljana Maksić, Vladimir Mančić

Producer: Marko Paljić

Production company: Gargantua Films

YOUR EYES (Bulgaria, France, India)

Director: Konstantin Bojanov

Writers: Konstantin Bojanov, Buku Sarkar

Producers: Frederic Corvez, Konstantin Bojanov, Palmyre A. Badinier

Production companies: Urban Factory, Argentum Lux Films