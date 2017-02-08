US Briefs: Gravitas boards 'When The Bough Breaks' narrated by Brooke Shields
The distributor has acquired the documentary about post-partum depression and will release digitally on iTunes on March 14.
Jaimelyn Lippman wrote and directed When The Bough Breaks, which Shields narrates and serves as executive producer.
Lippman produces for Point Of View Pictures, with Linday Gerszt and Tanya Newbould. Gravitas negotiated the deal with East Village Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.
- The Jungle Book has won five awards at the 15th annual VES Awards honouring visual effects. Game Of Thrones also garnered five awards including best photoreal episode, while Kubo And The Two Strings won for outstanding visual effects in an animated feature.
