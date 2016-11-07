US Daily: Arclight to release 'Lost In The Pacific'

Arclight Films has picked up North American rights at AFM to the action thriller from Crimson Forest Films and Hanover House starring Brandon Routh and Zhang Yuqi.

Arclight plans a December 1 VOD launch followed by DVD & Blu Ray on January 10.

The $10m film shot at Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios and follows a group of transatlantic air passengers who end up on an island that contains a deadly secret. Vincent Zhous wrote and directed.