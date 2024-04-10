The Academy has scheduled the 97th Oscars for March 2, 2025.

The show will air live on ABC and across the world at 4pm PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

In other key dates:

General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline – November 14, 2024

Governors Awards – November 17, 2024

Preliminary voting begins – December 9, 2024

Preliminary voting ends – December 13, 2024

Oscars Shortlists Announcement – December 17, 2024

Eligibility period ends – December 31, 2024

Nominations voting begins – January 8, 2025

Nominations voting ends – January 12, 2025

Oscars Nominations Announcement – January 17, 2025

Oscars Nominees Luncheon – February 10, 2025

Finals voting begins – February 11, 2025

Finals voting ends – February 18, 2025

Scientific and Technical Awards – February 18, 2025

97th Oscars – March 2, 2025.

Universal’s Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 96th Academy Awards with seven Oscars including best film, director for Christopher Nolan, lead actor for Cillian Murphy, and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.