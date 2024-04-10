The Academy has scheduled the 97th Oscars for March 2, 2025.
The show will air live on ABC and across the world at 4pm PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
In other key dates:
General entry, Best Picture, RAISE submission deadline – November 14, 2024
Governors Awards – November 17, 2024
Preliminary voting begins – December 9, 2024
Preliminary voting ends – December 13, 2024
Oscars Shortlists Announcement – December 17, 2024
Eligibility period ends – December 31, 2024
Nominations voting begins – January 8, 2025
Nominations voting ends – January 12, 2025
Oscars Nominations Announcement – January 17, 2025
Oscars Nominees Luncheon – February 10, 2025
Finals voting begins – February 11, 2025
Finals voting ends – February 18, 2025
Scientific and Technical Awards – February 18, 2025
97th Oscars – March 2, 2025.
Universal’s Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 96th Academy Awards with seven Oscars including best film, director for Christopher Nolan, lead actor for Cillian Murphy, and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.
