Ajyal Film Festival
Ajyal Film Festival is Qatar’s unmissable annual celebration of film, music, art and pop culture.
Contact info
- Promotion
Ajyal project spotlight: festival award-winner ‘Olayan’
At Ajyal, the project won the Made in Qatar best narrative award.
- Promotion
Ajyal project spotlight: short doc ‘And Then They Burn The Sea’
Majid Al-Remaihi short won the best documentary award at the 2021 Ajyal Film Festival.
- Promotion
Ajyal Film Festival is a showcase of both regional talent and international independent films
The Doha Film Institute annual Ajyal Film Festival returns for its ninth edition in the Qatari capital, with a mix of virtual and in‑person events.