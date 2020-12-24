Bahamas International Film Festival
The Bahamas International Film Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the local Bahamian community and international visitors with a diverse presentation of films from around the world. In addition to offering films that might not otherwise be released theatrically in the Bahamas, BIFF provides unique cultural experiences, educational programs, and forums for exploring the past, present, and future of cinema.
Contact info
- Promotion
The Bahamas International Film Festival is ready to shine online
The Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF) runs online from January 4-10, 2021.
- Promotion
Why a hurricane and a pandemic can’t dent the spirit of the Bahamas International Film Festival
BIFF founder Leslie Vanderpool has worked tirelessly to transform the 17th edition into an entirely online festival.