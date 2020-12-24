Bahamas International Film Festival

The Bahamas International Film Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the local Bahamian community and international visitors with a diverse presentation of films from around the world. In addition to offering films that might not otherwise be released theatrically in the Bahamas, BIFF provides unique cultural experiences, educational programs, and forums for exploring the past, present, and future of cinema.  

Contact info

Website:
http://www.bintlfilmfest.com/about_biff