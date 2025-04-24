Exclusive: UK sales outfit Rapt Films International has acquired worldwide rights outside of Australia, New Zealand and China for Sophie Somerville’s Australian comedy Fwends, ahead of Cannes.

Fwends had its world premiere in the Forum section at the Berlinale in February this year, where it won the Caligari Film Award honoring an innovative film in the section.

Emmanuelle Mattana and Melissa Gan play two friends reuniting in Melbourne for a weekend together as they try to navigate the ups and downs of life.

It is Australian filmmaker Somerville’s debut feature, after short films Linda 4 Eva and Peeps played at Sydney Film Festival. Somerville also produced the film with fellow Australian producers Carter Looker and Sarah Hegge-Taylor.

Somerville described the film as ”my love letter to Melbourne in the springtime,” while Rapt CEO Russell Webber billed it as “a moving totem to the enduring friendships of young people today”.

Rapt’s sales slate also includes BFI Flare premiere Departures and Tribeca trans gamer documentary Break The Game.