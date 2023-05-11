Browse Screen’s Rising Stars Ireland special issue, which celebrates Irish talents who are finding their voice amid the nation’s production boom.

This issue profiles the inaugural Rising Stars Ireland (announced February 15) featuring 10 up-and-coming actors, directors, producers and writers.

It also features a look at Ireland’s local film industry boom as well as interviews between our stars and other Irish talent including The Quiet Girl team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi.

Rising Stars Ireland is a collaboration between Screen International and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and was curated by Screen International’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan

Watch our behind-the-scenes video from the Rising Stars Ireland shoot in Rathfarnham Castle, Dublin, below: