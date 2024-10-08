GrX Studio
Taiwan-based GrX Studio focuses on mainstream genre productions, talent management and content development.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://en.grx.com.tw/about
2024-10-08T16:11:00Sponsored by GrX Studio
The event took place on October 7.
