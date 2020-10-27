Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival
Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival is a documentary film festival in Jihlava, Czech Republic, and is the largest event of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe.
- Website:
- https://www.ji-hlava.com/o-nas
Why the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival is what audiences need right now
One of the largest documentary festivals in Central and Eastern Europe, the 24th edition of the highly regarded event runs October 27 - November 8.