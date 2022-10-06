mylab
The Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab) is an incubator programme for teams of scriptwriters, directors, producers to work on the script and project development with international experts in scriptwriting, directing, producing, distribution, and markets/festivals. Each project selected would be at the early stage of development with scriptwriter, filmmaker, producer attached with a feature film aimed at regional & global audiences.
- www.mylab.com.my
How Malaysia’s mylab is delivering a boost to Asian cinema
The first in-person edition of Asian filmmaker incubator mylab will take place at Busan International Film Festival.