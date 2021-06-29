National Film and Television School (NFTS)

National Film and Television School (NFTS)

For half a century, the National Film and Television School (NFTS) has developed some of Britain and the world’s top creative talent – for which we were honoured to receive both the 2018 BAFTA for Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema and the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education.

Contact info

Tel:
+44(0)1494 671234
Email:
info@nfts.co.uk
Website:
https://nfts.co.uk