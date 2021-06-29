National Film and Television School (NFTS)
For half a century, the National Film and Television School (NFTS) has developed some of Britain and the world’s top creative talent – for which we were honoured to receive both the 2018 BAFTA for Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema and the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education.
The 50 year-old National Film And Television School is at the vanguard of a vibrant UK film industry.
“We want to be even more inclusive, to do more to support production and to move into new specialisations.”
How NFTS graduates are powering the UK film industry
Nearly all of the biggest budget inward investment films in the UK since 2015 had NFTS graduate involvement.