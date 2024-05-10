Vendôme Group has announced that Andy Serkis from the Planet Of The Apes and The Lord Of The Rings franchises is joining Oren Moverman’s Second World War psychological thriller The Man With The Miraculous Hands starring Woody Harrelson.

SND has also boarded the film and will distribute in France and launch international sales in Cannes. It will also serve as co-producer.

Vendôme’s Philippe Rousselet and Jerico Films’ Eric Jehelmann will produce while Vendôme’s Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serve as executive producers.

Principal photography is set to commence in autumn on the story of Felix Kersten (Harrelson), the renowned medical masseur who becomes the personal doctor of the ailing SS head Heinrich Himmler (Serkis).

As his authority grows and the war rages across Europe, Kersten finds himself in a unique position to influence decision-making at the highest level within the Third Reich. Playing a dangerous game and using his medical skills as a weapon, the doctor manages to influence Himmler, saving thousands of lives in the process.

Moverman wrote the screenplay based on the life of Kersten.

Vendôme and SND collaborated on Two Is A Family, What Happened To Monday? and La Famille Bélier, on which Vendôme’s Oscar-winning CODA was based.