Sunny, the Apple TV+ mystery thriller starring Rashida Jones, has been cancelled after one season, Screen has learned.

Sources close to the production confirmed that series, produced by A24, will not return following the 10-episode run that began in July and concluded with a cliffhanger on September 4. Screen has contacted Apple TV+ and A24 for comment.

The story starred Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, a US woman living in a futuristic Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. They develop an unexpected friendship begin to uncover the dark truth of what really happened to her family.

The series was created by Katie Robbins of The Affair and The Last Tycoon, who also served as showrunner, and executive producer Lucy Tcherniak. Jones was also an executive producer on the series and led a cast that included Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura and Judy Ongg.

Robbins was also writer and executive producer through her outfit Babka Pictures. The story is based on the novel The Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

The US series was somewhat distinctive for being wholly shot in Japan. Production began in summer 2022, before Japan had fully re-opened its borders to tourists, and ran through the rest of the year.

It marks the second major US series shot in Japan that has been cancelled in recent months. Max announced in June that crime drama series Tokyo Vice would not return for a third season, although its showrunners are keen for it to continue through international partners that picked up the drama for broadcast.