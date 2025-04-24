Asghar Farhadi has united a strong cast for his next feature Parallel Tales, with Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney and Adam Bessa all set to star.

Parallel Tales (French title: Histoires Parallèles) is scheduled to shoot on location in Paris this autumn, and is aiming for a theatrical release in France in spring 2026 via Memento Distribution. French icon Catherine Deneuve will also make an appearance in the film, which is produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy with Farhadi and David Levine.

The plot has not yet been disclosed. French-language Parallel Tales is a co-production between Mallet-Guy’s Memento Production in France, Andrea Occhipinti’s Lucky Red in Italy, and Andre Logie’s Panache Productions and Gaetan David’s La Compagnie Cinematographique in Belgium. Anonymous Content will co-produce the film from the US.

Charades will launch international sales on the film at the Cannes market next month, with UTA Independent Film Group handling US rights.

It is the fifth collaboration between Farhadi and Memento Production, after The Past; Oscar-winner The Salesman; Everybody Knows; and A Hero, the latter three of which won awards at Cannes.

Executive producers are Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars, Yousra Filali, Stefano Massenzi, Chadwick Prichard, Krzysztof Piesiewicz, Maciej Musial and Lila Yacoub.

Bessa was named a Screen Arab Star of Tomorrow in 2022.