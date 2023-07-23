Greta Gerwig’s Barbie set multiple records with its spectacular $155m North American box office debut, among them the highest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

The Warner Bros tentpole overtook the previous mark set by Captain Marvel in 2019. Anna Boden co-directed that film (with Ryan Fleck) and it opened to $153.4m.

Barbie also beat by some margin the $103.3m opening weekend of 2017 tentpole Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins.

Warner Bros’ new hit has become Gerwig’s best opening film at the box office by some margin after it overtook Little Women, her 2019 literary adaptation, which opened on $16.8m.

Gerwig’s credits include the acclaimed Lady Bird in 2017, and Nights And Weekends in 2008.

She will remain in the big league and has been hired by Netflix to direct at least two features from C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles Of Narnia fantasy book series.