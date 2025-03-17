Beijing-based Blossoms Entertainment has been appointed by Warner Bros Pictures as the film distribution agent for the studio’s first locally developed live action feature, The Way Out, and its first animated film featuring Tom and Jerry from China.

The Way Out stars Xiao Yang, best known for the Sheep Without A Shepherd trilogy, as a game programmer who finds himself wrongfully confined to a rehab centre. He soon forms an unexpected bond with fellow patients, which propels him to question the very nature of normalcy. The film explores the challenges faced by the younger generation, both in the workplace and their personal lives, and offers a fresh perspective on themes of ambition, identity and resilience.

It is scheduled for a mainland China release on April 4 for the long weekend over the Qing Ming festival. It marks the first narrative feature from director Zeng Hairuo, who is known for exploring realism through documentary filmmaking, with A Cool Fish director Rao Xiaozhi as executive producer. Jessie Li (Port Of Call) and Chen Minghao co-star.

Singapore-based Kurt Rieder, head of theatrical distribution for APAC at Warner Bros Discovery said: “The Way Out represents a step forward as we expand our storytelling in APAC. We are pleased to partner with Blossoms Entertainment to share this film with audiences internationally, alongside a new Tom and Jerry feature for 2025.”

Blossoms Entertainment will also oversee sales, in selected international markets, for the upcoming animated Tom and Jerry feature, which is also scheduled for release this year.

Warner Bros Pictures previously co-produced The Meg and its sequel with China’s CMC Pictures.