Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired US rights to animated comedy adventure and Annecy selection The Inventor featuring a voice cast led by Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard, Gauthier Battoue, and Matt Berry.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Ratatouille co-screenwriter Jim Capobianco in his feature debut, the stop-motion feature tells the story of Leonardo da Vinci (voiced by Fry) as he leaves Italy to join the French court where he can experiment, invent flying contraptions and other machines, and study the human body.

Joined in his adventure by the audacious Princess Marguerite (Ridley), da Vinci attempts to uncover the answer to the ultimate question: “What is the meaning of life?”

Pierre-Luc Granjon co-directed The Inventor, which is a US-France-Ireland co-production produced by Robert Rippberger of SIE Films, Capobianco, Adrian Politowski, and Martin Metz.

Blue Fox plans an August 25 theatrical release. “We applaud Jim and his talented team and artist and actors for jumping into the world of stop motion animation,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman. “It’s a route few filmmakers take but we are thrilled they did.”

Blue Fox negotiated the deal with The Exchange, Slated, and Rippberger of SIE Films. mk2 handles international rights and KMBO will distribute in France in January 2024.

Capobianco worked on various films at Disney including The Lion King, The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, and Fantasia 2000. In 1997 he joined Pixar and worked as a story artist on A Bug’s Life and contributed story material to Toy Story 2.