Irish advertising company Banjoman Films’ newly-launched division BMAN Entertainment is partnering with London-based sales agent Bankside Films and Ireland-UK production company Forty Foot Pictures on a €50,000 scheme for genre writers.

Three screenwriters, who must be working on their first or second feature film with projects that lean into the thriller, horror or sci-fi genres, will be awarded a share of the €50,000 pot towards the writing of their screenplay and receive ongoing development support with a view to the projects being produced by Banjoman’s new film and TV division BMAN Entertainment and Forty Foot Pictures, and sold internationally by Bankside.

Screenwriters must be from or living on the island of Ireland to apply, and the deadline for applications is February 3.

Banjoman’s first foray into film was with Dublin world premiere King Frankie, released in Irish cinemas by Wildcard Distribution last year. The company has now formalised this expansion with the launch of BMAN Entertainment. “Through BMAN, we want to develop original IP for the international market and what better way to kick off than to seek out bold and unexpected ideas from emerging Irish creatives,” said Dermot Malone, founder of BMAN and director of King Frankie.

Forty Foot Pictures has produced Netflix feature I Used To Be Famous as well as upcoming mockumentary Fran The Man, while Bankside has represented Irish titles including The Hole In The Ground, I Am Not Your Mother and The Quiet Girl.

“Ireland has been home to some standout genre projects and filmmakers over the last few years and I’m really excited to see what gems we can uncover with this incubator,” said Collie McCarthy, founder of Forty Foot Pictures.

“Irish cinema has always been close to our heart. We look forward to the discovering the next wave of exciting new voices,” added Stephen Kelliher, managing director and co-founder of Bankside Films.