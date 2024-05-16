Cannes’ UK pavilion’s first full day of events unfurls on Friday May 16, kicking off with an exploration of how the screen production sector can improve working conditions for the mental and physical health of the sector, and a talent talk with Irish director of photography, Robbie Ryan.

Ryan, whose credits include Andrea Arnold’s Cannes competition title Bird, Cannes 2023 premiere The Old Oak and Poor Things, and will be talking in the UK Pavilion at 11.30, located at the Cannes Marché International Village, while the production panel will be taking place at the same time in the Palais des Festivals, moderated by BFI’s director, skills and workforce development, Sara Whybrew.

“We hope our conversation in Cannes will further shine a light on the breadth of factors that underpin good work principles and practices, and by sharing insights and interventions that are underway in different parts of the world we can start to lay the track for continued discussions that get us closer to reaching a global consensus on, and a commitment to, working conditions that help us thrive individually and collectively,” said Whybrew.

She will be joined by an international panel of Grainne Brunsdon, chief operating officer, Screen Australia; head of UK creative industries union Bectu, Phillipa Childs; and Agnès Toullieux, deputy secretary general, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, France.

Later in the day, at 16:00 in the UK Pavilion, two case studies will be presented on international co-productions: Rachel Dargavel of the UK’s Crybaby Films, Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann of UK-Ireland Element Pictures and Mark Byrne, group head of business affairs, at Ireland’s Sackville Film and Television Productions will talk about their co-production, Greek-French actor Ariane Labed’s directorial debut and Un Certain Regard selection September Says.

UK producers James Heath of the Mallinson Television Productions and Lena Vurma of Dragonfly Films will talk about their project, a Germany, Mexico, Romania, UK co-production from German filmmaker Thor Klein, Leonora In The Morning Light.