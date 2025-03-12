Entries for Screen’s Global Production Awards close this Friday, March 14, at midnight.

The Global Production Awards, in association with Screen Global Production (formerly KFTV) and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, May 19 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Judges this year include Jay Roewe, senior vice president at HBO, Valerie Guerette-Langlais, head of production tax and incentives at A24, and Veronica Sullivan, head of global production external affairs and state and local government at NBCUniversal.

Find out more about the categories including City of Film, Emerging Location of the Year and Impact Leadership Award here.

The awards are supported by On-Set Location Services, Dallas Film Commission, South Side Studios and Olsberg SPI.

For any sponsorship enquiries, please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com.