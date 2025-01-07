Paris-based Indie Sales has acquired international rights to Leonora Carrington biopic Leonora In The Morning Light about the English surrealist artist who died in 2011

Directed by German filmmaking duo Lena Vurma and Thorsten Klein, the 1930s-set film follows Carrington as she rebels against society’s expectations, mingles with iconic figures including André Breton and Salvador Dalí in Paris and has a whirlwind love affair with Max Ernst before fleeing to Mexico during the war.

Indie Sales will launch the film at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris later this month.

The film is based on Elena Poniatowska’s best-selling book Leonora and stars Olivia Vinall as Carrington alongside Alexander Scheer, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and Ryan Gage.

The film is produced by Germany’s Dragonfly Films with Mexico’s Meli Melo, the UK’s Randan, Romania’s Framebreed and Germany’s Ostlicht.

Leonora In The Morning Light is mostly English-language with French and Spanish. Klein wrote and directed Adventures of a Mathematician that Indie Sales sold to more than 35 territories.

The company’s Rendez-Vous slate also includes Jean-Pierre Améris’ romantic comedy It Takes Two to Tango starring Valerie Lemercier and Gerard Darmon, Michel Gondry’s animation Maya, Give Me a Title and Laura Wandel’s L’Intérêt d’Adam starring Lea Drucker and Anamaria Vartolomei.