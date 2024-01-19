Break Out Pictures and Conic are partnering on UK-Ireland distribution of Pat Collins’ Irish feature That They May Face The Rising Sun.

Break Out Pictures will distribute the film in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland; with Conic releasing the film in England, Scotland and Wales. It will land in cinemas on April 26, 2024 in all territories.

That They May Face The Rising Sun debuted at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. It is an adaptation of John McGahern’s acclaimed final novel of the same name. The story follows a couple who return from London to the small community where one of them grew up; and experience the drama of a year in the life by the lake.

Barry Ward and Anna Bederke lead the cast, which also includes Lalor Roddy, Sean McGinley, Ruth McCabe and newcomer Phillip Dolan.

The film was produced by Tina O’Reilly and Brendan J. Byrne, and executive produced by Phillip King, with backing from Fis Eireann/Screen Ireland.

It is the third feature from Irish director Collins, after 2012’s Silence and 2017’s Song Of Granite. He also directed a 54-minute documentary about McGahern in 2005, titled John McGahern: A Private World.