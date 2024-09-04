Joaquin Phoenix declined to answer questions about his departure last month from Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance film, at the Venice press conference for Joker: Folie À Deux.

”If I do, I would just be sharing my opinion from my perspective and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right, I’m not sure how that would be helpful,” he said in response to a question from Screen International. “So I don’t think I will [answer it]”.

Joker: Folie À Deux sees Phoenix reprise his role as failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who in this sequel meets the love of his life Harley Quinn, played by Gaga, in Arkham State Hospital.

The film has its world premiere on the Lido this evening (Wednesday, September 4); before opening worldwide through Warner Bros from October 4.

More to follow.