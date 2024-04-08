Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to one year of domestic violence counselling following his conviction for reckless assault and harassment last year.

US actor Majors avoided any custodial time for the crime, which carried a potential one-year jail sentence. He must participate in-person in the 52-week LA-based intervention programme, and must also continue mental- health therapy as part of his sentencing.

Passing the sentence on Monday, April 8, New York judge Michael Gaffey issued a permanent protection order against any contact from Majors with his former partner Grace Jabbari. Majors also cannot apply for or own a gun.

The judge explained that violation of the terms could lead to up to one year in jail for Majors, while not completing the intervention programme could result in six months in jail.

Both Majors and Jabbari were in the court in Manhattan for the sentencing. Jabbari read out a statement saying, “[Majors] will do this again. This is a man who thinks he is above the law.” Majors made no statement.

The actor is facing a separate defamation suit, filed by Jabbari last month. His primary lawyer Priya Chaudry said counterclaims were coming on the suit, although they have not yet been filed.

Majors was originally arrested by New York City police on March 25, 2023, after an argument between himself and Jabbari inside a chauffeured car became physical.

After a two-week trial, he was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault on December 18, 2023.

Majors had recently appeared in several successful titles prior his arrest, including Creed III, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Sundance hit Magazine Dreams.