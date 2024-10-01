Screen’s sister site KFTV is hosting networking drinks for producers, directors, location managers and production service providers during Ciclope Festival in Berlin.

The event, sponsored by Hero Productions and Light Film International, is free to attend and will take place on Wednesday, October 9 at Papillon Berlin; Hardenbergplatz 15, 10623 from 5-7pm.

Click below to RSVP. The deadline is Friday, October 4. A member of the KFTV team will contact you to confirm your place.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the KFTV team, network and connect with fellow delegates, and share insights on the global production landscape.

The Ciclope Festival is a conference and award show that recognises the best film craft around the world. This year’s edition runs Oct 8-10.

If you have any questions about the event please contact candice.duckett@mbi.london.